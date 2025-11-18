Malenstyn scored a goal on three shots, added four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Malenstyn's goal was his first of the season, ending an eight-game point drought. The 27-year-old forward has been a regular on the fourth line, but he's not bringing much in the way of offense. He's at two points, 21 shots on net, 61 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 18 appearances this season. Malenstyn's hit counts can help in banger leagues, but he doesn't often rack up PIM and will likely hurt in formats that count plus-minus rating as well.