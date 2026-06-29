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Sabres' Beck Malenstyn: Re-signs with club

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Malenstyn agreed to terms on a six-year, $17.5 million contract with Buffalo on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Malenstyn registered a career-high seven goals in 2025-26, but was limited to just 14 points in 81 regular-season tilts, failing to reach the 20-point threshold for the second straight year. While the Sabres would certainly take some offensive contributions from the 28-year-old center, his real value for the team and fantasy managers is his physicality, having racked up 282 hits last year, fifth most in the NHL.

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