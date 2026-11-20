Malenstyn scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Malenstyn was able to net his second goal in his last six games. This one came against his former team. It's been a modest start to the campaign for Malenstyn, who has two goals, four points, 11 shots, 78 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 22 outings. While he's not scoring much, he appears to have some security in a fourth-line role -- Ryan McLeod, Sam Carrick and Tyson Kozak have often rotated as healthy scratches.