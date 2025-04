Malenstyn (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's season finale against Philadelphia, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Malenstyn is set to close the campaign with four goals, 10 points, 29 PIM, 191 hits and 63 blocks in 76 outings. He's set to continue working for the Sabres' next season on the back half of his two-year, $2.7 million contract.