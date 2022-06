Dallas traded Bishop (knee) and a seventh-round pick to Buffalo for future considerations.

Bishop's knee injury is expected to prevent the 35-year-old from returning to the NHL so the Sabres will take on the final year of his contract while picking up a late draft pick. The team could stash him on long-term injured reserve once the 2022-23 campaign begins, but Buffalo may not need to worry about that with over $35 million in cap space currently.