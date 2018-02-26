Pouliot found the back of the net and skated to a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 home win over the Bruins.

This was a case of Pouliot being at the right place at the right time. Defenseman Victor Antipin fired the puck at Anton Khudobin, only for the forward to storm toward the net and scoop up the deflection for his 12th goal of the season. There have been rumors that Pouliot could be on the move, as he's only costing the Sabres $1.15 million on a one-year deal before he'll be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.