Pouliot will be subjected to a hearing with the NHL's safety division concerning his illegal check to the head of Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle in Friday night's game.

No penalty was assessed on the play, but that doesn't mean Pouliot is out of the woods just yet. Fantasy owners with shares in the Canadian really have to be hoping he won't be suspended because he's stealthily managed five goals with an assist over the last eight games.

