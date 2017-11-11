Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: League reviewing questionable hit
Pouliot will be subjected to a hearing with the NHL's safety division concerning his illegal check to the head of Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle in Friday night's game.
No penalty was assessed on the play, but that doesn't mean Pouliot is out of the woods just yet. Fantasy owners with shares in the Canadian really have to be hoping he won't be suspended because he's stealthily managed five goals with an assist over the last eight games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...