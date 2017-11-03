Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Lights lamp twice in high-scoring win
Pouliot poured in two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.
Pouliot's productive outing helped his team develop a 5-1 lead, with his third-period tally turning into the game-winner when Arizona closed the gap to one goal. The journeyman forward has shown tantalizing flashes like this performance throughout his career, but has never quite been able to put it all together with underwhelming career-highs of 19 goals and 36 points.
