Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Lines up at center
Pouliot was spotted centering the fourth line during Tuesday's morning skate, Sabres.com's Jourdon LaBarber reports.
With Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) doubtful for Tuesday's game against Detroit and Sam Reinhart playing on Ryan O'Reilly's wing, Buffalo's shortage of centers is forcing head coach Phil Housley to deploy Pouliot at center. A career winger, Pouliot doesn't have much experience playing in the middle, but linemates Jordan Nolan and Justin Bailey are even less appetizing options. Pouliot's scored two points this season and averaging 12:50 per game, so his impact was already pretty minimal. Housley will likely lean on his top three lines against a skilled Detroit squad.
