Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Notches 19 points in 2017-18
Pouliot's 2017-18 season ended with 13 goals and 19 points in 74 games.
Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pouliot had three consecutive seasons with over 34 points. Pouliot appears to be on the down slope of his career, and he doesn't carry the physical grit (69 hits) that keeps players like him in the league, so it'll interesting to see what franchise bites on him if he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
