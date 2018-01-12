Pouliot scored a goal and logged 17:44 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

The veteran winger has been a healthy scratch in two of the past four games, but he skated exclusively with Jack Eichel on Thursday. It might be a fleeting assignment, but Pouliot's fantasy value will receive a notable boost for the duration of his stay on the No. 1 line. There are worse speculative grabs in deep settings, and it's not out of the question to look Pouliot's way in daily contests.