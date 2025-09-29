Byram suffered an undisclosed injury against Detroit on Saturday and is considered day-to-day, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

According to head coach Lindy Ruff, Byram might be ready to skate Tuesday, so he hasn't been officially ruled out versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Still, considering it is still preseason, the team could decide to hold the 24-year-old blueliner out a little longer to make sure he is available for Opening Night against the Rangers on Oct. 9.