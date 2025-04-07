Byram notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Byram has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of the last 10 games, but both instances have been two-assist performances. He helped out on the first goal of Tage Thompson's hat trick as well as the game-winner by Jason Zucker in Sunday's win. Byram is up to 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists), 86 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 71 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 76 appearances in what's been easily the best year of his career.