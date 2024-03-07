Byram (illness) will join the Sabres in Nashville and is expected to play Thursday versus the Predators, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Byram was dealing with an illness before the Avalanche traded him to the Sabres for Casey Mittelstadt on Wednesday. Hoppe reports Byram is expected to pair with Rasmus Dahlin in his Sabres debut.
