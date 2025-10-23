Byram notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Byram has earned two assists over his last four games, with both coming on the power play. That's all of his offense through seven outings in 2025-26. The defenseman has added seven shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He's locked in as a top-four blueliner, but his fantasy value is trending down due to his lack of offense in the early going this year.