Byram scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Byram has collected three goals and three assists over his last six games. His tally was his first power-play point since Oct. 22 versus the Red Wings. The defenseman also took a hard fall during this contest, but he was able to return, finishing with 18:01 of ice time. For the year, he has 11 points, 32 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-7 rating across 21 appearances.