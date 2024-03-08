Byram tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Byram made quite an impression in his first game since he was traded from Colorado. The 22-year-old blueliner got Buffalo on the board 4:23 into the first period, beating Juuse Saros with a wrister from the circle, before adding an assist on Owen Power's tally in the third. Byram recorded eight goals and 20 points in 55 games with the Avalanche this season. He totaled 24:58 of ice time alongside Rasmus Dahlin on the Sabres top pairing in his debut.