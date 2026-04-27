Byram produced a goal and an assist Sunday during the Sabres' 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

It was the second straight two-point performance for Byram, and the third straight game in which he's found the back of the net. The 24-year-old blueliner has caught fire at the right time for Buffalo, and he'll look to stay locked in as his team attempts to advance to the second round with a win in Game 5 on Tuesday.