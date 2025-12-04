Byram scored a goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Byram has a goal in consecutive games after going four contests without a point. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 13 points, 39 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-6 rating through 27 appearances. Byram has maintained steady ice time as a trusted part of the Sabres' blue line, though he's tracking for production roughly in line with last year's 38-point output from all 82 games.