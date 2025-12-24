Byram scored two goals, one the overtime winner, and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Senators.

The 24-year-old blueliner opened and closed the scoring on the night, while helping to set up Noah Ostlund for a second-period tally in between. The three points were a season high for Byram, and four of his eight goals on the season have come in December -- a month in which he's produced six points in 11 games.