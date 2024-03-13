Byram scored two goals on four shots on net while adding two hits and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 22-year-old blueliner has gotten off to a quick start for his new club. In three games since being traded from the Avalanche to the Sabres, Byram has racked up three goals and four points, and he led Buffalo in TOI on Tuesday at 23:14. The fourth overall pick in the 2019 Draft was stuck in Cale Makar's shadow in Colorado, but Buffalo seems willing to treat Byram as an equal partner to Rasmus Dahlin rather than a sidekick, which bodes well for his fantasy value.