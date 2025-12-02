Byram netted a goal, placed two shots on target and had three blocks in Monday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Just 15 seconds after Jason Zucker scored the Sabres' first goal of the night, Byram found the back of the net to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead. With the twine finder, the 24-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 12 points, 38 shots on goal and 31 blocks through 26 games this year. He's tied with Mattias Samuelson for the second-most points from Buffalo's blue line this season. Byram is trending upwards offensively with seven points in his last 11 games. He has 22 shots on goal and 11 blocks in that stretch, proving he can hold his own in category-based fantasy leagues. With the Sabres just three points out of a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, Byram should remain heavily involved in all situations, making him a decent option in deep fantasy leagues.