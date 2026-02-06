Byram recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Byram has earned three assists and eight blocked shots over the last five contests. He had a rough middle portion of January after carrying a lot of momentum around the holiday break and into the new year. The 24-year-old defenseman is at 28 points (10 goals, 18 helpers), 71 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 31 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 57 appearances. That pace gives him a chance to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.