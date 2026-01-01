Byram scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Byram has three goals and four assists over his last five outings. The defenseman's goal late in the second period stood as the game-winner, and he also helped out on a Tage Thompson tally in the third. Byram is up to 20 points, 51 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-1 rating over 39 contests this season. He's never reached the 40-point mark in any of his first five campaigns, but he's on pace to do just that in 2025-26.