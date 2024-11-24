Byram notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Byram had been held off the scoresheet over the last three contests. He snapped the slump by setting up Peyton Krebs in the first period and also had a secondary helper on Dylan Cozens' tally in the third. Byram is up to four multi-point efforts through 21 outings, earning three goals, 10 assists, 22 shots on net, 20 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in a top-four role. His career high in points is 29 over 73 contests in 2023-24, but he's on pace to shatter that mark if he stays healthy this year.