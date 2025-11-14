Byram scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Byram got the Sabres on the board at 7:47 of the first period. It's the second year in a row he's scored in Colorado after being traded from the Avalanche to the Sabres in the 2023-24 campaign. Byram has a goal and an assist over his last two games, and he's at seven points, 22 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 17 appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner should continue to see increased opportunities while Rasmus Dahlin (personal) is away from the team.