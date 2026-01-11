Byram scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Byram has surged lately with four goals and seven assists over his last nine outings. With his tally Saturday, he's reached the 10-goal mark for the third time in four years, and he's one shy of matching his career high from 2023-24. The 24-year-old defenseman has 24 points, 58 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-5 rating over 43 appearances this season. He's scoring plenty and has just enough all-around appeal to be useful in most fantasy formats.