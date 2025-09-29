Byram (undisclosed) won't suit up in Wednesday's exhibition contest versus the Penguins, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

While Byram will not be available Wednesday against Pittsburgh, head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that the left-shot blueliner will likely skate on his own Tuesday. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old Byram will get into Buffalo's last preseason game in Pittsburgh on Friday. The 2019 first-round pick signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract in July, so he'll be a key player in the top four when healthy in 2025-26.