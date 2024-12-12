Byram notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Byram has two assists over five contests in December. That's not great compared to his November, which saw the defenseman earn 10 points over 14 games. He's still seeing top-four minutes and has been called on for an even larger role while Rasmus Dahlin has been sidelined by back spasms over the last week. Overall, Byram has 16 points, 35 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-3 rating over 29 appearances.