Byram put up two assists in a 4-3 shootout victory over Vegas on Saturday.

Byram has three assists in his last two games, and he has a career high 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 65 games. Most impressively, he made a great play in the last 30 seconds of the game that allowed Rasmus Dahlin to score the game-tying goal with 14 seconds left. Byram is an elite skater who handles the puck well, but to this point in his career, he has struggled to remain healthy and on the ice. Knock on wood, but Byram is on pace to best his career best 73 games set last season. His value will rise in future when he gets more power-play time.