Sabres' Brandon Biro: Gets entry-level deal from Buffalo
Biro signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Wednesday, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.
Biro will begin his professional career after recently wrapping up his senior season at Penn State. Over 25 games with the Nittany Lions, the 22-year-old forward tallied 10 goals and 15 assists.
