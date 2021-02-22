Davidson was promoted from the taxi squad ahead of Monday's game versus the Islanders.
Davidson will play in his second NHL game of the season. Moreover, he'll make his case to stay in the lineup moving forward, as fellow left-shooting defenseman Jake McCabe (knee) is out for the year.
