Davidson was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.

Davidson logged 14:25 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders, firing three shots on net and dishing out two hits. The 29-year-old will sit out Tuesday. He should stick around with the big club following news that Jake McCabe (knee) is out for the year and Will Borgen (forearm) is out 6-to-8 weeks.