Buffalo placed Davidson on waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Davidson is 29 years old and has a ton of NHL experience, most recently with the Sharks in 2019-20, so he'll be a prime candidate for the Sabres' taxi squad assuming he passes through waivers. The 2010 sixth-round pick has amassed nine goals, 23 points and 78 PIM in 174 career NHL appearances over the past seven seasons.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Davidson: Inks deal with Sabres•
-
Sharks' Brandon Davidson: Packs bags for Bay Area•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Seeing regular playing time•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Heads back to minors•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Not much in season debut•