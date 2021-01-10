Buffalo placed Davidson on waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Davidson is 29 years old and has a ton of NHL experience, most recently with the Sharks in 2019-20, so he'll be a prime candidate for the Sabres' taxi squad assuming he passes through waivers. The 2010 sixth-round pick has amassed nine goals, 23 points and 78 PIM in 174 career NHL appearances over the past seven seasons.