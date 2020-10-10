Davidson signed a one-year deal worth $700,000 with Buffalo on Friday.
Davidson appeared in 12 NHL games with San Jose and Calgary last season but failed to score a point. The 6-foot-2 blueliner will likely be a depth insurance policy for the Sabres next season.
More News
-
Sharks' Brandon Davidson: Packs bags for Bay Area•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Seeing regular playing time•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Heads back to minors•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Not much in season debut•
-
Flames' Brandon Davidson: Summoned by big club•