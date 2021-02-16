Davidson was reassigned to the Sabres' taxi squad Tuesday.
Jake McCabe has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and is eligible to play Tuesday against the Islanders, so Buffalos no longer in need of Davidson's services on the back end. The 29-year-old logged 11:36 of ice time in his season debut Monday against the Isles.
