Sabres' Brandon Hickey: Shipped down to minors
Hickey was demoted to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Following a four-year career with Boston University, Hickey is entering his first professional season, which looks like it will begin in the minors with the Americans. The 22-year-old will likely be given time to develop his game in the minors and may have to wait until 2019-20 to make his NHL debut.
