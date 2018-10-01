Sabres' Brandon Hickey: Shipped down to minors

Hickey was demoted to AHL Rochester on Monday.

Following a four-year career with Boston University, Hickey is entering his first professional season, which looks like it will begin in the minors with the Americans. The 22-year-old will likely be given time to develop his game in the minors and may have to wait until 2019-20 to make his NHL debut.

