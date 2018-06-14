Sabres' Brandon Hickey: Traded to Sabres

The Coyotes traded Hickey along with Mike Sislo to the Sabres on Thursday in exchange for Hudson Fasching.

Hickey finished up his final campaign at Boston University this season, notching six goals and sevens assists while posting a minus-5 rating over 35 games. The 22-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft and will likely ink an entry-level deal with his new club in the coming months.