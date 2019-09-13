Sabres' Brandon Montour: Back to full health
Montour has fully recovered from his MCL injury, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Montour sustained the knee injury during the 2019 IIHF World Championship, but he is ready for training camp as expected. The blue liner registered 10 points in 20 contests since being acquired by the Sabres, and had a career-best 35 points between Buffalo and Anaheim. He will look to build on that success in his first full season in the blue and gold.
