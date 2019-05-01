Montour will play for Team Canada at next month's IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Besides Montour's own fine play this season -- 35 points over 82 games between the Ducks and the Sabres -- his selection should come as no surprise considering Sabres general manager Jason Botterill acquired him for a pretty steep price at the trade deadline and also happens to be part of Canada's management team for the tournament.