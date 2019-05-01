Sabres' Brandon Montour: Bound for World Championship
Montour will play for Team Canada at next month's IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Besides Montour's own fine play this season -- 35 points over 82 games between the Ducks and the Sabres -- his selection should come as no surprise considering Sabres general manager Jason Botterill acquired him for a pretty steep price at the trade deadline and also happens to be part of Canada's management team for the tournament.
