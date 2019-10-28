Montour (hand) won't play in Monday's game against the Coyotes but is close to returning, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

It appears Montour could get back in the lineup by Friday's road game against the Capitals. The Sabres could desperately use his defensive upside, as Montour posted a 54.7 Corsi For percentage last year, and the team has posted a 48.0 mark to this point this season.