Sabres' Brandon Montour: Collects assist in loss
Montour registered an assist during Thursday's loss to Detroit.
The assist brings Montour up to eight points in 15 games with the Sabres. He has 33 points on the year now, setting a new career high. The move to Buffalo has worked out quite well for the 24-year-old, giving the blue liner an uptick in value going forward.
