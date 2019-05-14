Montour could be ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 IIHF World Championship due to a lower-body injury, TSN.ca reports.

Team Canada didn't provide much information on Montour's status, but fantasy owners will no doubt be more concerned with his status for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Assuming he doesn't miss any time, the blueliner should be able to push for the 40-point mark after racking up 35 points with Anaheim and Buffalo this season.