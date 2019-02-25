Montour was traded to Buffalo in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick and defenseman Brendan Guhle, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The 24-year-old blueliner is not a rental as he is still under contract next season before reaching free agency. The pick going back to Anaheim is actually San Jose's first-round selection that was acquired by Buffalo as part of the Evander Kane deal. However, the condition on the pick is that the Ducks can instead take the Blues' pick that Buffalo also owns if it falls in the 20-31 range. Montour will likely slot into Buffalo's top-four and help the team compete for a playoff spot next season. He has five goals and 25 points in 62 games this season.