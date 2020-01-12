Montour scored to snap his point drought during Saturday's loss to Vancouver.

Montour had gone 11 games without finding the scoresheet. The goal was his first since Nov. 21 -- a span of 22 games. At just 11 points in 31 appearances, Montour has struggled in Buffalo. Perhaps the goal will ignite a little more offense in him going forward. However, it might be best to see some results before taking a gamble on him.