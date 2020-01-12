Sabres' Brandon Montour: Ends point drought
Montour scored to snap his point drought during Saturday's loss to Vancouver.
Montour had gone 11 games without finding the scoresheet. The goal was his first since Nov. 21 -- a span of 22 games. At just 11 points in 31 appearances, Montour has struggled in Buffalo. Perhaps the goal will ignite a little more offense in him going forward. However, it might be best to see some results before taking a gamble on him.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Extends point drought•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Records helper in loss•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Pots first goal of season•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Tallies first point•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Returning to lineup against Isles•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Eyeing return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.