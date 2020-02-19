Sabres' Brandon Montour: Ends slump with three-point night
Montour scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa, adding an assist to finish with three points.
The Sabres' top-pairing defenseman scored the first two goals of Tuesday's game before adding an assist on Kyle Okposo's seventh goal of the campaign, scored in the second period. Entering play, Montour had been held without a point in seven straight games (eight if you count the one game before his lower-body injury). Following his first multi-point outing of 2019-20, Montour has 16 points on the season, in 45 games played.
