Montour suffered an undisclosed injury in Monday's World Championship clash with Slovakia, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The obvious concern for Sabres fans is the long-term implications of Montour's injury, especially considering Zach Bogosian (hip) and Lawrence Pilut (shoulder) could miss the start of the 2019-20 campaign. After joining Buffalo at the trade deadline from Anaheim, the 24-year-old notched three goals and seven helpers in 20 appearances and figures to be a consistent contributor heading into 2019-20 if he is healthy.