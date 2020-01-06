Sabres' Brandon Montour: Extends point drought
Montour's point drought is up to 10 games.
Montour hasn't been getting many opportunities on the power play, as he has just one point on the man advantage. He had six power play points just last year, and 12 back in 2017-18. This leaves him with 10 points generated this season, compared to the 35 he posted in 2018-19. Until he sees consistent time on the power play, his fantasy value won't be anywhere close to where it was a year ago.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Records helper in loss•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Pots first goal of season•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Tallies first point•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Returning to lineup against Isles•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Eyeing return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Will embark on road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.