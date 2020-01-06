Montour's point drought is up to 10 games.

Montour hasn't been getting many opportunities on the power play, as he has just one point on the man advantage. He had six power play points just last year, and 12 back in 2017-18. This leaves him with 10 points generated this season, compared to the 35 he posted in 2018-19. Until he sees consistent time on the power play, his fantasy value won't be anywhere close to where it was a year ago.