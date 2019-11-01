Montour (hand) will not play in Friday's contest against the Capitals, but the team remains optimistic he will slot back in Saturday when the Sabres host the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo Newsreports.

Montour will be reevaluated Saturday morning, at which point the team may disclose his availability for the second game of the weekend's back-to-back set. John Gilmour will draw in for the Sabres on Friday, but his offensive upside remains a far cry from what Montour can deliver.