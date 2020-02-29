Montour produced a helper in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old defenseman has recorded five points in his last five games after a lengthy slump. Montour has 18 points, 82 shots, 56 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating in 49 appearances. He's one of the Sabres' more reliable defenders, but that typically comes at the expense of his offense.